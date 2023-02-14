Ryan Kunkel, 22, was attending a class in the engineering building when he became aware of the shooting from a university e-mail. Kunkel and about 13 other students turned off the lights and acted like there "was a shooter right outside the door," he said.
"Nothing came out of anyone's mouth" for more than four hours, he said.
"I wasn't ready to accept that this is really going on next door," Kunkel said. "This is supposed to be a place where I'm coming, learning and bettering myself, and instead, students are getting hurt."
The shooting is the latest in what has become a deadly new year in the United States. Dozens of people have died in mass shootings so far in 2023, most notably in California, where 11 people were killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.
In 2022, there were more than 600 mass shootings in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
"This is a uniquely American problem," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lamented.
Rozman, of the campus police, said two people were killed at Berkey Hall and another was killed at the MSU Union, while five people were in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.
Police eventually confronted the shooter, who then died by a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," Rozman said.
"We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight. That is part of our ongoing investigation," the deputy chief said.
"She told me, 'Someone came in our classroom and started shooting,'" Zimbo told The Associated Press. "Her hands were completely covered in blood. It was on her pants and her shoes. She said, 'It's my friend's blood.'"
Zimbo said the woman left to find a friend's car while he returned to his SUV and threw a blanket over himself to hide for three hours.
Michigan State has about 50,000 students, including 19,000 who live on campus. All classes, sports and other activities were canceled for 48 hours.
Interim university President Teresa Woodruff said it would be a time "to think and grieve and come together."
"This Spartan community — this family — will come back together," Woodruff said.