Thursday's second straight day of wintry weather caused schools to either go to virtual learning or take a snow day.
Carl Albert State College, Kiamichi Tech, Poteau Public Schools and Spiro Public Schools made decisions late Wednesday afternoon to take a snow day today (Thursday). Shady Point and Whitesboro schools made the decision Tuesday to take snow days both Wednesday when the wintry weather's first round came as well as today (Thursday).
CASC announced that it also will be closed Friday due to the wintry weather conditions.
Hodgen, Leflore, Panama, Wister, McCurtain and Smithville made late Wednesday decisions to go to virtual learning today (Thursday). Panama also did virtual learning Wednesday.
Arkoma and Pocola decided to use today (Thursday) as a snow day.
Bokoshe, Cameron, Heavener, Howe, Monroe, Talihina, Buffalo Valley and Keota made decisions Tuesday to go to virtual learning both Wednesday and today (Thursday). Cameron will use Friday as a snow day.
Red Oak made the decision to do virtual learning Wednesday and use today (Thursday) as a snow day.