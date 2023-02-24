BOWMANS
The little preschool-age girl, living on the farm with her siblings and parents, lived in constant fear of going outside to play. The reason for her terror? Their male goose (called a gander for those who are not up to snuff on geese) thought it great fun to chase the child whenever she dared to step outside. The louder she screamed and ran away, the more he delighted in the chase, wings flapping and honking stridently with every step.
Older siblings had attempted to encourage her, but nothing worked. She learned to ‘prefer’ to play with her dolls in the house, while all the other kids rode bicycles, walked on stilts and played tag. Finally, one evening her dad, who was usually in the fields until dark and, therefore, never heard the loud racket of honking gander and screaming child, was told about the problem. So, the next morning he asked her to go outside to do a small chore for him. When she refused and nervously admitted her fear, he did like everyone else before him — he attempted to convince her that the goose was just a bully having fun. Needless to say, the girl didn’t buy into his explanation.

