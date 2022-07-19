Toley Ranz Foundation launches fundraising campaign to stop bullying in collaboration with community libraries
SEDONA, Ariz. — The Toley Ranz Foundation is now participating in a fundraiser organized by Community Thrives, an organization that is part of Gannett and USA TODAY NETWORK. This will allow the Foundation to raise funds for its anti-bullying campaign that is looking to expand to libraries across the country.
The Toley Ranz Foundation presently is working in partnership with Camp Verde, a Sedona community library, to raise awareness about the importance of core values and bullying prevention to build a better future for the next generation.
