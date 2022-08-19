NEW WISTER P.D. HIRINGS

New Wister Poilce Department Officer Dennis Sugg Jr., left, and New Wister P.D. Volunteer Administrator Eli Clark sit at the desk alongside Town of Wister Board of Trustees during Friday evening’s special meeting at Wister Municipal Building. The board approved hiring both gentlemen by a 3-1 vote.

PDN photo by David Seeley
In a meeting that might have lasted 10 minutes, if even that long, the Town of Wister Board of Trustees approved the hiring Eli Clark as the new volunteer administrator for the Wister Police Department and Dennis Sugg Jr. as a new Wister P.D. officer at a special meeting Friday evening at the Wister Municipal Building.
Wister Trustee Carla Pride voted no in approving the two hirings, but the other three Trustees — Max Harris, Steven Bishop and Traci Bethell — approved each hiring, so each hiring was approved by a vote of 3-1.

Recommended for you