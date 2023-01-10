The town of Wister Board of Trustees had its monthly meeting Monday night with a full quorum.
One of the top items taken care of by the board was hiring James Taylor as Wister Police Department Chief pending a medical exam completion with a future hire date of Jan. 31. Taylor will receive a $1,000 bonus with a monthly salary of $3,466.67. Taylor received a 4-1 vote of acceptance with board member Carla Pride being the only no vote. Taylor is currently a police officer in Guymon.

