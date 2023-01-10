breaking
Town of Wister hires new chief of police
- By Trayce Kerbow Riley
-
-
- Comments
The town of Wister Board of Trustees had its monthly meeting Monday night with a full quorum.
One of the top items taken care of by the board was hiring James Taylor as Wister Police Department Chief pending a medical exam completion with a future hire date of Jan. 31. Taylor will receive a $1,000 bonus with a monthly salary of $3,466.67. Taylor received a 4-1 vote of acceptance with board member Carla Pride being the only no vote. Taylor is currently a police officer in Guymon.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Day 2 scores
- Poteauians overwhelmingly vote both propositions down
- Press Release: Countywide Program Offers Storm Shelter Assistance
- 5 Generations Gather for the Holidays
- Town of Wister hires new chief of police
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Day 1 scores
- Poteau School Board fills vacant seat
- Latest OSDH updates shows 134 active COVID cases, 109 deaths in LeFlore County
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County area sports calendar for January 2023
- LeFlore County HS Basketball Tournament: Pocola gets top seeds, Howe girls, Heavener boys get No. 2
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Day 1 scores
- Thursday basketball tourney openers: Poteau girls get first win of season
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- 3 Girls Animal Rescue closes its doors
- Poteau Mayor speaks out about pros, cons of citizens electing or City Council appointing Poteau PD Chief, Street Commissioner; special Poteau election set Tuesday
- City Council approves funding agreement to proceed with multi-use trail
- Parker pushes Pocola to conference win; Wister Wildcats hit 9-3; more area basketball
- Retiring County Commissioners proud of accomplishments
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.