Trail of Tears Memorial Walk returns to Tuskahoma on May 20
TUSKAHOMA — On May 20, the Trail of Tears Memorial Walk will mark the 192nd anniversary of the first Choctaws who came from their ancestral lands in Mississippi and Alabama to their new home in Indian Territory.
Nearly 15,000 tribal members made the forced journey which came to be called “The Trail of Tears and Death.” It is believed about one-quarter of those who were removed perished along the way.
