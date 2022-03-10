The seventh annual Trivia Night, being put on by The Pervasive Parenting Center, the Masonic Lodge of Murrow No. 49 and the Masonic Mosholatubbee Lodge No. 13, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kiamichi Tech. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The entry fee is $100 per team, which is limited to 10 members.
This year's theme is "Alice in Wonderland."
There will be trophies for the best individual and best team costumes, with a trophy going to the champion trivia team.
For additional information, call Pervasive Parenting Center Director Kodey Toney at (918) 647-1255 or e-mail him at ktoney@pervasiveparentingcenter.org, or contact Terry Yarberry by e-mail at tyarberry@pervasiveparentingcenter.org.
