popular
Trust that airline again — or not
- By Andy and Renie Bowman
-
-
- Comments
The holiday fun and games were over, and we were ready to fly home. However, a middle-of-the-night message informed us our flight was cancelled, and we had to rebook — and we suddenly became birds without wings. I now have a pretty good idea how a Christmas turkey feels in those leftover days after Christmas. The juicy meat is already picked off, and all that is left is a carcass of dried-up bones — except I felt more useless than turkey bones, which a cook will simmer into broth. Oh, yeah, I did simmer … being stranded when I just want to be back in my house tends to bring out the fed-up and frustrated side of me.
However, after four more days, we finally boarded a plane and made it home. Then came the process of applying for repayment for our expenses — more dried carcass picking … more simmering, and more fun and games — and yes, I am being sarcastic.
However, the airline, which will remain nameless, has taken full responsibility, apologized and promised full restitution for our incurred expenses — total mea culpa.
Next comes the time of choosing, for every one of us ground-bound turkeys the next time we need to fly. Do we trust that airline or do we use another? Do we believe they have done exactly as they said, that they have upgraded their entire computer network? Or, do we base our choice on what has already happened to us, and run to another airline as fast as our drumsticks will carry us?
As I thought about it, the counselor side of me just couldn’t help but compare this situation to personal relationships. Allow me to explain my thought process.
We entered into a contract with that airline. “We pay you, and you promise to deliver us to our destination on a certain date and time.” However, the airline broke its side of the bargain, and now it has taken full responsibility — and want to regain our business.
It's eerily similar to a hurting personal relationship.
“I promised love and friendship to you, and you promised to do the same — but you broke your promise. You then realized your mistake, took full responsibility and want to regain the relationship with me.”
Now you have a choice to make. What do you do? Forgive and try again with that person, or limp away with your wounds and attempt another relationship? Tough stuff. Either option you choose will probably leave you feeling a little vulnerable … and simmering.
I’ve already made my choice of which wings I will use on my next flight, but that’s just me. I have no idea what you should do. You have to decide for you, and then stick with that commitment. Unless you pick wings that leave you in the lurch the next time — then you have a pretty good reason to re-think your options.
You are free to interpret that last sentence for your flying — and your relationships.
• • •
Andy E. Bowman has been a Southern Baptist pastor in Oklahoma and Florida for more than 30 years. Recently medically retired from that field, he and his wife Renie now author the column “Coffeetime with Brother Andy,” writing on currently relevant topics from a conservative and humorous viewpoint. The new “Coffeetime With Andy and Renie Podcast” can be found at www.coffeetimecolumn.com or your favorite podcaster site.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Trust that airline again — or not
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament boys: Wister Wildcats make first LCT final in 29 years; Poteau earns 5th, LeFlore gets consolation prize
- Sportsman Club holds elections
- David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies
- PHS vo-ag building having open house Saturday afternoon
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: LeFlore girls upset Pocola, making first final since 1995 to face Howe; Poteau wins consolation prize, Spiro 5th
- Voter registration deadline approaches for February school board elections
- Poteau's Lingenfelter signs with CASC for cross-country
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County High School Basketball Tournament
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament Round 2: LeFlore girls the lone lower seed winning; Wildcats edges Pirates
- LeFlore County HS Basketball Tournament: Heavener girls, Talihina boys win as No. 10 seeds
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: LeFlore girls upset Pocola, making first final since 1995 to face Howe; Poteau wins consolation prize, Spiro 5th
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: Poteau, Panama squads advance for shot at plaques
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament: Talihina boys, Spiro girls win
- Keota man loses life, Spiro woman injured in Tuesday night accident near Sunset Corner
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament boys: Wister Wildcats make first LCT final in 29 years; Poteau earns 5th, LeFlore gets consolation prize
- Whataburger coming to Poteau beginning potential business domino effect in town, county
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.