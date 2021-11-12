TUCKER — The annual Tucker Community Supper will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the Tucker Community Building.
The supper will include ham, chicken, dressing, barbecue, vegetables and desserts with tea and coffee for beverages.
The cost is $8 per person for those ages 13 and older and $4 for children ages 12 and younger.
The proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the Tucker Community Center.
There will be curbside service for to-go meals.
For additional information or to call to order a meal to go, call Carolyn Hammontree at (918) 839-3566 or Linda Lashley at (479) 739-1481.