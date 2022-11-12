TUCKER — The Tucker Community Supper will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the Tucker Community Building.
The cost will be $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 12 and younger.
The supper will include ham, chicken, dressing, barbecue, vegetables, desserts and beverage.
The proceeds from today’s event will benefit the upkeep cost of the Tucker Community Building.

