TUCKER — The Tucker Community Supper will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Tucker Community Building.
The meal cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 12 and younger. Proceeds will benefit helping fund the upkeep of both the Cowlington and Short Mountain cemeteries.
The meal will consist of ham, chicken, dressing, barbecue, vegetables, desserts and beverage.

