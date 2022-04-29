TUCKER — The Tucker Community Supper will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Tucker Community Building.
The meal will be ham, chicken, dressing, barbecue, vegetables, desserts and beverage.
The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 12 and younger.
The proceeds raised will help maintain the upkeep on the Cowlington and Short Mountain cemeteries.
