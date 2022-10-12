A special meeting happened Tuesday morning at Wister Lake's Victor Landing with regards to having the United States Army Corps of Engineers closing roads on the Wister Wildlife Management Area grounds.There were three Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on hand, Chris Parker — who more or less acted as moderator — along with Eric Suttles and Russ Horton.Among the approximate 30 individuals in attendance were Choctaw Tribal District 3 Councilman Eddie Bohanan and Oklahoma District 3 Rep. Rick West.Parker said that the Wister WMA is owned by the Corps of Engineers, which makes the agency in charge.Those in attendance believe that they should have a say in the matter and believe that not only do the roads closed need to be reopened, but there shouldn't be any roads closed at all."We just want to hear everyone's concerns and be able to figure out where we can all meet in the middle," Parker said. "Hearing from these guys is a great thing. We've just got to see what we can do in between the Corps and the Wildlife Department. I've been to two of (the meetings). We had one in Poteau two or three months ago (in the summer). We want to make a (Wister Wildlife) Management Area that everybody is happy with, and to be able to go in and provide as much access as possible while we (OWDC) can still manage wildlife and our constituents by our game wardens."West shared with those in attendance just how to at least begin going about it. He shared the key phrase that deals with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990."The Supreme Court rules that you have to make 'reasonable accommodations,' which is pretty simple when you're thinking about a business," West said. "If I can't see and you hire me. If I'm going to be working on a computer, you have make reasonable accommodations for me to be able to do the work. If I'm in a wheelchair, you have to make reasonable accommodations for me."So, West then took those analogies and put them to use with the situation with closing roads at Wister WMA."How does that fit with what we're trying to do when we say, 'These roads are being closed, and we don't think they should be' and how does this fit in with disabled people using what we consider to be our land to begin with? Here's where I think it's going to help us. When it says, 'reasonable accommodations' and you look at these maps (of the Wister Wildlife Management Area), is there a reasonable accommodations for you. The only problem is that it will have to be done by a case-by-case basis. This discussion happened 40 years ago, and we're still coming here today. I think this will allow to make things happen that I normally I don't think we would ever get (otherwise)," West said.West wrote a letter to Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in March. In his letter, West asked O'Connor two questions:• Does the blocking or gating of these roads on public hunting lands by state or federal government agencies to vehicles violate the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990?• In regard to state-government agencies, are there any provisions of state law that are violated by the blocking or gating of roads on public hunting lands by these agencies?"When it says 'in regards to state government agency,' are there any provisions in state law that are being violated by closing these roads? What I'm saying is these state government agencies are the Corps of Engineers, it's Wildlife (Department) — it's whatever they are. Those opinions are coming, but I don't have them. This one (a response from Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor) is the first one I asked for. What I'm trying to say to you guys is there is a process that you go through I think that will bring to light a lot of things everybody is talking about, but we're not going to be able to get it done (in a short amount of time). The 'reasonable accommodations' is something that if you guys are interested in carrying on through, I think that's one way we'll get a lot of these roads opened back up. I think we can win with this, especially with the federal (Americans with) Disabilities Act because I think the Corps (of Engineers) are in violation of that," West said.West told those in attendance that while this process has a chance to work, it will take time."It's not going to be done overnight, but I know that from talking to all you guys, you're looking at the next generation. So, what I'm saying is I think that there are violations from the federal (Americans with) Disabilities Act in closing these roads — not all of them, but there are several. I think it can be won in court. Everybody knows what the deal is. This is something I think we can put some teeth into and do this. The key words are 'reasonable accommodations.' Did the (United States United States) Army Corps of Engineers make reasonable accommodations to allow disabled people to use their land? Did they make reasonable accommodations for handicap people to use cabins? Did they make reasonable accommodations for a handicap person to put a boat in this lake (Wister Lake). They have to do that."
Tuesday morning meeting at Victor Landing address concerns about Wister WMA road closings
David Seeley
