A Tulsa motorcyclist was injured in a Thursday afternoon accident near Hodgen.
According to the report filed by LeFlore/Latimer County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Michael Scantling, Todd Bell, a 30-year-old male, was driving his 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle on U.S. 59 south of Hodgen. At approximately 3:53 p.m. Thursday, Bell was behind a 2013 Ford F150 pick-up driven by Jereme Hall, 40, of Wister. Hall was slowing down to make a left turn onto Hicks Road, when Bell took evasive action to the right and struck Hall's pick-up truck in the rear.
Scantling's report said Bell was transported by AirEvac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with leg and head injuries.
Hall as well as his three passengers — Jason May, 42, of Howe, Jeffrey Newcomer, 52, of Heavener and Jordan Key, 25, of Howe — were not injured in the accident, according to Scantling's report.
Scantling's report said all passengers in Hall's pick-up truck were wearing seat belts, and, while the vehicle had them, the airbags did not deploy.
Scantling was aided at the scene by AirEvac and the Heavener and Wister police departments.