A Tuskahoma man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning near Clayton.
According to Pushmataha/Choctaw County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Hunter Motley's report, at approximately 12:27 a.m. Saturday, Anthony Deckler, 62, of Tushkahoma, who was driving a 1997 Ford F150 pick-up truck, was westbound on Oklahoma State Highway 43 near County Road N4308 approximately three miles north and one-half mile west of Clayton when Deckler's vehicle departed the roadway to the right. Deckler then overcorrected to the left, lost control of the vehicle and departed the roadway back to the right, struck an embankment, rolled once and came to a rest on the vehicle's wheels. Deckler was ejected an unknown distance.
Motley's report said Deckler expired at the scene from multiple injuries.
According to Motley's report, Deckler was not wearing his seat belt, but his airbags deployed. However, his report said Deckler had the odor of alcohol, which was reported as the cause of the accident.