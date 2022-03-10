breaking
Tuskahoma male injured in accident south of Wilburton
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
A Tuskahoma male was injured in a late Wednesday afternoon accident south of Wilburton in Latimer County.
According to the report filed by Latimer County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Wesley Odom's report, a 2005 Nissan Sentra driven by Randy L. Brown, 32, of Tuskahoma, was driving southbound on Oklahoma State Highway 2.
Odom's report said that at approximately 5:22 p.m. Wednesday Brown's vehicle attempted to pass a commercial motor vehicle, putting both Brown's vehicle and a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Christopher B. Fletcher, 51, of Garland, Texas, into the northbound lane. Brown's vehicle swerved left, while Fletcher's swerved right.
According to Odom's report, Brown was transported to Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina with trunk internal injuries and was listed in stable condition.
Odom's report said that Fletcher was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with trunk internal injuries and was listed in stable condition.
Fletcher's passenger, Lisa Lewis, 40, of Powderly, Texas, was not injured.
According to Odom's report, the cause of the collision was improper passing, and it was unknown if Brown's vehicle had seat belts but Fletcher's vehicle did and both individuals were wearing them. Both vehicles had airbags, and no one was either pinned or ejected in the accident.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- MLB’s lockout is over, so what now?
- Tuskahoma male injured in accident south of Wilburton
- Trivia Night slated Saturday at Kiamichi Tech
- ABA donates to Sheriff's Deputies
- Hugo Gymnastics Girls Competitive Team
- Commissioners receive grant for equipment
- Poteau Public Schools superintendent pleased with district's statistics, audit reports
- Lowrey Building celebrating centennial birthday
Popular Content
Articles
- Howe girls, Pocola teams stamp tickets to state tourney, more basketball playoffs
- Whitesboro, Buffalo Valley knock off Duke to advance at state, more area playoffs
- Poteau City Council to remember president, who passed Tuesday
- Choctaw Nation anxious to participate in FAA's Emerging Aviation Program
- LeFlore County fugitive caught in McAlester
- Panama High School student arrested after threatening post
- Whitesboro girls, BV boys on brink in area playoffs; Poteau girls survive in regionals, more basketball playoffs
- Cameron baseball, softball open season with wins
- Whitesboro girls, BV boys make state; Pocola teams, Howe girls win regional titles
- March sports calendar
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.