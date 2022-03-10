A Tuskahoma male was injured in a late Wednesday afternoon accident south of Wilburton in Latimer County.
According to the report filed by Latimer County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Wesley Odom's report, a 2005 Nissan Sentra driven by Randy L. Brown, 32, of Tuskahoma, was driving southbound on Oklahoma State Highway 2.
Odom's report said that at approximately 5:22 p.m. Wednesday Brown's vehicle attempted to pass a commercial motor vehicle, putting both Brown's vehicle and a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Christopher B. Fletcher, 51, of Garland, Texas, into the northbound lane. Brown's vehicle swerved left, while Fletcher's swerved right.
According to Odom's report, Brown was transported to Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina with trunk internal injuries and was listed in stable condition.
Odom's report said that Fletcher was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with trunk internal injuries and was listed in stable condition.
Fletcher's passenger, Lisa Lewis, 40, of Powderly, Texas, was not injured.
According to Odom's report, the cause of the collision was improper passing, and it was unknown if Brown's vehicle had seat belts but Fletcher's vehicle did and both individuals were wearing them. Both vehicles had airbags, and no one was either pinned or ejected in the accident.

