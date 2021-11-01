Two LeFlore County Detention Center inmates, Jason Delao and Jeromy Call, escaped early Friday morning, but have both been captured near Farmington, Ark., according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry.
Derryberry said they escaped at approximately 1:17 a.m. Friday by digging hole in one of the cells with “some kind of item they acquired” to beat the inside the walls that are metal.
“They beat a hole large enough for a grown man to fit through to get into the interior of the walls,” Derryberry said. “They got up on the catwalks where they work on the electrical and plumbing systems. They couldn’t get through the cement walls. They found a window and busted it out on the northeast side (of the LeFlore County Detention Center) and jumped out and took out running. They kept this activity hidden with a blanket they had hanging on the wall.”
Derryberry said that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 2015 white Ford F150 pick-up was reported stolen from Mountain View Trailer Park that Derryberry said “had firearms in it.”
“The following day (Saturday), we had a black 2018 Ford F150 stolen off of Twilight Road,” Derryberry said. “That vehicle was recovered by Farmington P.D. We have not recovered the white Ford pick-up yet.”
Derryberry said the early word that Delao and Call had escaped was so crucial.
“They contacted us like within 40 minutes after they escaped and realized they were missing,” Derryberry said. “Delao has been apprehended over in Farmington in Washington County on Saturday. (Delao) is a (5-7, 130-pound) Native American (with brown hair and brown eyes). He’s currently in the Washington County Jail. They have a detective assigned to the case over there. (Delao) had drug charges on him.”
Derryberry said Monday afternoon Call had been apprehended also near Farmington. Call, who was in the LeFlore County Detention Center for numerous robberies, is a 5-11 while male, 142 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Derryberry was very glad that only 40 minutes was the time elapsed after the two convicts escaped.
“It is (very good),” he said. “The last time (there was an escape) back in the spring — and it had to do with Jeromy Call. It was like nine hours before anybody realized it (prisoner escaped) and notified anyone — LCDC supervisors or law officers. That was uncalled for.”