Two new deaths were confirmed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, according to its website Wednesday afternoon.
The OSDH reported that there were two new deaths, one each in Shady Point and Spiro.
That now ups the LeFlore County death total from either COVID-19 itself or complications from the virus to 65. The deaths are Poteau with 20, Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Bokoshe and Pocola with three each, Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister each with two and Arkoma with one. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
However, the good news is since the OSDH’s previous website update on number of active cases — which was 79 on April 7 — the number dropped in a week’s time to 73 as of Wednesday’s update. The active cases were Poteau — 20, Pocola — 9, Wister — 8, Spiro — 7, Cameron — 6, Talihina — 6, Arkoma — 3, Bokoshe — 3, Heavener — 3, Howe — 3, Panama — 3, Shady Point — 2.