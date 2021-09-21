Two Pocola residents were discovered Tuesday morning with gunshot wounds and subsequently dies from their injuries.
According to an Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation (OSBI) report, the Pocola Police Department requested the aid of OSBI after the Pocola P.D. found two individuals were found dead at a Pocola apartment complex.
The OSBI report states that the LeFlore County 911 Center received a call shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday reporting two gunshot victims and calling for an ambulance to the 100 block of West Pryor Street.
When police arrived, they found Ella Moore, 66, just inside her son's apartment and Billy Moore, 71, just outside the apartment. Both had gunshot wounds.
According to information obtained by OSBI as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Ella was at her son's apartment Tuesday morning and left around 9 a.m. to go back to her apartment next door. After she left, her son heard loud pops and screams. Ella's son sent his wife and his son to the back of the apartment and retrieved his gun. When Ella's son came to the front of the apartment, he found his mother shot and lying just inside the apartment.
The son then saw Billy going for his weapon, and he shot him. Ella's son performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her until paramedics arrived.
Both Ella and Billy were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Ella was estranged from her husband and had received the most recent protective order against him in May.
No arrests have been made. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the LeFlore County District Attorney's office for review.