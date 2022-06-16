Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said two Vian residents are dead and another is in an Arkansas hospital undergoing treatment for a gunshot to the face following an incident that took place last Friday at a Vian residence.
Lane said officers with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and Vian Police Department responded to a reported shooting at about 7:30 a.m. last Friday. At the scene, officers reportedly found one male and one female deceased, and one other male with an apparent gunshot wound to the face.
Those reported deceased are 25-year-old Keirston R. Chaney and 27-year-old Cody Monholland, both of Vian.
Suffering a gunshot to the face was 25-year-old Kevin Chew, also of Vian. Lane said Chew was transported to a Little Rock, Ark., hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Lane said multiple neighbors reported hearing several gunshots and made calls to the police last Friday morning.
“There had been an ongoing feud between the involved parties, and the deceased male (Monholland) was recently arrested in an altercation at this same residence, and also had a protective order filed against him by the injured male (Chew),” Lane said.
Sequoyah County court records show Chew filed a protective order April 28 against Monholland and was issued an emergency protective order by the court. The protective order reportedly expired May 23 but Chew was granted a second order May 24.
Chew posted to his Facebook social media account on Monday afternoon, “... I just want to say thank you for all the love and support I’ve received. It’s going to be a very long road to recovery, and I continue to ask for everyone’s thoughts and prayers — not just for me but for the kids and the Chaney family as well. There has been a lot of hurt in this small town, and I hope the town can heal with me as I do. I love you guys.”
An account has been opened by the Simon family at Armstrong Bank in Vian to aid Chew during his recovery process. The Simon family said Chew worked for them for about eight years at Simon’s Home Center.
Chaney's parents are Johnny and Dana Chaney of Pocola and Tracey and Doug Morrow of Vian.