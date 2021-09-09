Two local teens lost their lives in a single-automobile accident Labor Day night on Conser Road west of Hodgen.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Fernando Cardenas, a 17-year-old Wister female, who was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, expired at the scene of the accident 2.1 miles west of Hodgen on Conser Road, and a 15-year-old female from Wister who was one of two passengers who expired Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa from her injuries, were driving eastbound on Conser Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and departed the roadway to the south and struck a tree.
Cardenas' report said that the Wister female driver expired at the scene due to head, trunk external and internal injuries, while the Howe female was taken by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital with head, trunk external and internal injuries, and she succumbed to those injuries the following day.
A third passenger, a 16-year-old Howe female, also was taken by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital with head, trunk external and internal injuries. She was listed at 11:09 a.m. Thursday in stable condition.
According to Cardenas' report, the cause of the accident was speeding, and his report said that the pick-up truck had seat belts but not all of the three people in the vehicle were wearing them. It's also not known at press time if any of the three females were pinned in the pick-up truck and/or ejected.
Aiding Cardenas at the scene were Choctaw Tribal Police, the Heavener Police Department and Life Flight.