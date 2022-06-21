The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) released a statement at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday that U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road was closed due to an accident.
The statement also said that a life flight helicopter was going to land on the highway to transport an injured individual to a local hospital.
At approximately 1:50 p.m., OHP released a statement that U.S. 59 is now open.

