breaking
U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- David Seeley
-
- Updated
- Comments
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) released a statement at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday that U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road was closed due to an accident.
The statement also said that a life flight helicopter was going to land on the highway to transport an injured individual to a local hospital.
At approximately 1:50 p.m., OHP released a statement that U.S. 59 is now open.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- Pollination investigation happening Wednesday at LC Museum
- Summer Solstice Walks slated Tuesday at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center
- First federal Juneteenth holiday slated Monday; court house, banks, post offices will be closed, but Poteau City Hall, libraries will be open
- Monday final day to remove Memorial Day ground flowers off graves at Oakland Cemetery
- Chris Hemsworth finds a rich groove in ‘Spiderhead’
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- Book celebrates the 50th anniversary of musical ‘Grease’
Popular Content
Articles
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- Welcome to the 2022 Homecoming Celebration
- U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- Driver who lost his life in last Saturday's fatal accident identified
- Talihina male teen loses life in ATV accident
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- First federal Juneteenth holiday slated Monday; court house, banks, post offices will be closed, but Poteau City Hall, libraries will be open
- Choctaw Nation to collect household waste, electronics Thursday afternoon in Poteau
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- Boil Order Issued for the Sardis Lake Water Authority
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.