An unidentified driver was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon south of Smithville.
According to the report filled by McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Gary Reasnor, at approximately 1:01 p.m. Tuesday, an unidentified driver who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet tracker southbound on U.S. 259 departed the roadway to the right six miles south of Smithville, then overcorrected and departed the roadway to the left and rolled 1.25 times.
Reasnor's report said that the driver expired at the scene due to injuries and was transported to Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home in Broken Bow. Medical Investigator Chris Cole was advised of the deceased according to Reasnor's report.
Reasnor's report states that the vehicle had seat belts, but they were not used.
The investigation into the cause of the fatal accident is still ongoing as of press time.
Reasnor was assisted at the scene by the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department, the Smithville-Watson Fire Department, Lt. Brad Dansby of the Traffic Homicide Division, the Choctaw County Sheriff's Department and the Choctaw County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).