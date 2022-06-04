breaking
Unidentified male loses life in early Saturday accident near Clayton
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
An unidentified male lost his life in a single-automobile accident early Saturday morning near Clayton.
According to the report filed by Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Seth Leyba, at approximately 2:44 a.m. Saturday, the unidentified male was driving his 1997 Honda Civic eastbound on Oklahoma State Highway 43 northwest of Clayton when he overcorrected and crossed the center line, departing the roadway to the right side. The vehicle rolled 2.25 times and struck an electric pole, which in turn made the electric pole land on the vehicle and initiate a fire inside the vehicle.
Leyba's report said the accident is still under investigation, but the apparent cause of the accident is the unidentified male was driving at a speed greater than reasonable and proper. It also is unknown whether he was wearing his seat belt and/or if his airbag deployed.
Leyba was assisted at the scene by the Clayton Police and Fire departments, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, the Pushmataha County Sheriff's Department and the Antlers Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
