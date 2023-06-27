The next blood drive scheduled to be in Poteau is the Poteau Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive on July 11 and July 12 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center from noon to 6 p.m. Donors receive a Boots and Badges T-shirt. Walk-ins are welcome. Other Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drives coming up include one at Spiro Baptist Church on 200 North Main Street on July 29 from 1-6 p.m., one at 1103 Main Street in Arkoma on June 30 from 2-6 p.m. and one in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church in Heavener at 200 West Avenue C on July 6 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Donors can also schedule their appointments for blood drives at yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules.
Upcoming blood drives in LeFlore County
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
