Here are a couple of upcoming car shows and events.
The Gage Brown Wister Burnout will be Saturday at Wister Auto at 6:30 p.m. The entry fee to have your car in the burnout is $15. There will be a parade for children ages 2-12. There's no entry fee. Children can decorate and ride down the strip before the burnout. There's a prize for decorations. Also, there will be a cornhole tournament starting at 2 p.m. at Wister Park. The entry for the tournament is $20. All proceeds go to a Wister High School scholarship fund.
The 22nd annual Gateway to the Mountains Car Show will be Saturday at the Panama Elementary School. Registration is 8-11 a.m. Participant judging is from 11 a.m.-noon. Awards will be at 2 p.m. The pre-entry fee is $15 and must be postmarked by Thursday. Entry on the day of the show is $20. Vendors are welcome. Rental for vendors is $10. There will be cash drawings.
The Busy B's Bokoshe Car Show and Craft Fair is July 8 at the Bokoshe City Park. Registration is 7-10 a.m. The registration fee is $20. Judging will be at noon. All vendors are welcome. Concessions will be available.