Here are a couple of upcoming car shows and events. 

The Gage Brown Wister Burnout will be Saturday at Wister Auto at 6:30 p.m. The entry fee to have your car in the burnout is $15. There will be a parade for children ages 2-12. There's no entry fee. Children can decorate and ride down the strip before the burnout. There's a prize for decorations. Also, there will be a cornhole tournament starting at 2 p.m. at Wister Park. The entry for the tournament is $20. All proceeds go to a Wister High School scholarship fund.

