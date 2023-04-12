Red Oak likely will mark down April 11, 2023, as one of most important dates, and it's a date that has nothing to do with its high school's athletic success either.
The City of Red Oak received a $2 million Native American Set Aside Grant on Tuesday morning from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development for helping the town improve its water infrastructure.
There was a major celebration inside the Red Oak Senior Citizens Center in which Oklahoma USDA Rural Development Director Kenneth Corn, USDA Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Hall from Washington, D.C., and Choctaw Tribal Council Members Jess Henry from District 4, Ron Perry from District 5 and Jennifer Woods from District 6 were in attendance, along with Red Oak Mayor Leslie Robertson and Red Oak City Council members Beckie Watkins, John Noah and Ray Dougherty as well as several key city officials and business leaders.
"Today (Tuesday) is the perfect day to remind ourselves what is important in this country, and that's rural America," Corn said in his speech addressing the crowd. "One of the things the President (Joe Biden) has talked about a lot is he has felt like rural America has been left behind the last 20 to 30 years. The reality of it is rural America has been left behind. We see it every day. Our infrastructure has been crumbling with losing population and empty store fronts. He has promised that he was going to use his time (as president) to try to make sure that rural America is not forgotten. He has instructed us at USDA Rural Development to use our resources to make sure that we make investments that makes life better in these communities — not only to make life to where we survive, but make life prosper."
"This truly feels like a celebration," Hall said in her speech. "Clean water is not something we always talk about or celebrate, but it's something that truly should be. When it comes to water and drinking water, it's the things that are taken for granted. It's all the little things that make sure that Red Oak can be the place where your kids can grow up and then choose to stay. The chance to get to be with you in Red Oak celebrating not just how you treat and plan for your community in the future, but how you treat others downstream, is a real joy to get to be a part of. It speaks to who you are, that you care about your next generation and how we are all connected together."
Tuesday's grant presentation was the first grant in what Red Oak hopes is the first of two grants. Both Project Engineer Crystal Watson of Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC and USDA Rural Development Representative Pam Bensley said they hope the second grant of $4 million, for which was just applied, also will be headed its way within a year or so. They said they expect to hear something about how the grant request in about six months.
"Today (Tuesday) is a perfect example of what is happen under the Biden-Harris Administration and at USDA Rural Development on how we can make investments in rural communities," Corn said. "Today's announcement is important because this is an important resource that we all know is so vital to us — not only for the survival of our communities, but for economic survival, too. That is good, clean water."
Clean water is of utmost importance to Hall.
"I grew up in New Mexico where water is scarce," she said. "First, I wanted to go out and do international development. I spent my whole life in New Mexico and that maybe there was more in the world to see. After going far away, I realized how much I loved my home. It wasn't until I left New Mexico that I realized how much that was a part of who I am. When I decided about what I could do to best serve my home, I thought working in water would be the way to go. I knew if we wanted to invest in the future of New Mexico, we needed to invest in sustainable water. Now, I get to work in (USDA) Rural Development, and I see communities all across the country. I see all the different people who love their homes and are dedicated to provide opportunities for new generations close to home. Many are facing the same challenges. Whether you live in a wet area and how you treat water runoffs, or whether you live in a dry area and how you use water most efficiently. This (water) is the thing that connects us all. How we should treat our water impacts people downstream."