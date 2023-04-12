USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT GRANT PRESENTATION TO RED OAK
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development made a $2 million Native American Set Aside Grant for Red Oak for better water infrastructure on Tuesday morning at the Red Oak Senior Citizens Center. From left — Red Oak City Council member Beckie Watkins, Choctaw Tribal District 5 Councilman Ron Perry, Red Oak City Councilman John Noah, Choctaw Tribal District 4 Councilman Jess Henry, SDA Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Hall from Washington, D.C., USDA Rural Development Oklahoma Director Kenneth Corn, Red Oak Mayor Leslie Robertson, Choctaw Tribal District 6 Councilman Jennifer Woods, Project Engineer Crystal Watson of Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC, USDA Rural Development Representative Pam Bensley and Red Oak City Councilman Ray Dougherty.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Red Oak likely will mark down April 11, 2023, as one of most important dates, and it's a date that has nothing to do with its high school's athletic success either.
The City of Red Oak received a $2 million Native American Set Aside Grant on Tuesday morning from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development for helping the town improve its water infrastructure.

Tags

Recommended for you