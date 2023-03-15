USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT PRESENTATION
The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development made a $50 million loan to Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative on Wednesday morning. Sharing the moment are, from left, Arkansas Rural Utilities Services (RUS)General Field Representative Dennis Anderson, USDA State of Arkansas Rural Development Director Jill Floyd, Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Al Simpson, USDA State of Oklahoma Rural Development Director Kenneth Corn and Oklahoma RUS General Field Representative Zakaria Zaghloul.
PDN photo by David Seeley
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) State of Oklahoma Rural Development Director Kenneth Corn went across the Arkansas border to make a $50-million loan to Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative on Wednesday morning in Van Buren, Ark.
The lone will help Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative continue to improve electricity and broadband for its customers, some of whom live in LeFlore and Sequoyah counties.

Tags

Recommended for you