United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Director, and former local state legislator, Kenneth Corn speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
When United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Director Kenneth Corn visited the Poteau Kiwanis Club's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin, he wanted to make it known that the agency he heads up deals with more than just agriculture.
"When people hear USDA, you automatically think farms, cows, meat inspectors, (meat) processing plants," said Corn, a former state legislator. "USDA is a very broad agency. In fact, it's the third-largest federal agency. It touches every aspect of American life. When you think about what happens in rural America, everything good that happens in this country comes from rural America. Our values a lot of times comes from rural communities. Our energy resources comes from rural America. Our water resources typically begin in rural America. A lot of innovation comes from rural America. The fact that it (rural America) has been left behind has created issues for the quality of life and economic prosperity as we move forward."

