Veterans Appreciation Lunch taking place Tuesday morning at DAV Building
There will be a Veterans Appreciation Lunch put on by the LeFlore County Disabled American Veterans and Heart of Hospice beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the DAV Building just north of Poteau on U.S. 59-271.
The event will allow veterans to share stories, find old friends, make new friends and help veterans with any help on any claims if necessary.
