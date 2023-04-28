Due to the threat of rain Saturday the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Loyalty Day events, which were to be a 10 a.m. parade through downtown Poteau and events beginning at 11 a.m. on the Carl Albert State College oval, have been canceled.
The event likely will not be rescheduled.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Baseball playoffs: Poteau, Spiro win bi-districts, Howe, Panama, Pocola win district titles
- Slow-pitch softball: Whitesboro, Pocola, Red Oak win regional crowns; Howe, Buffalo Valley also make state
- Boys and Girls Club looking to get into new building
- VFW Loyalty Day events canceled Saturday
- Tucker Community Supper slated Saturday
- VFW Loyalty Day to be celebrated Saturday
- Sheriff's Department receives funds from Choctaw Nation Development Fund
- Thursday baseball, softball playoff scores, schedule for Friday
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau teen,infant injured in Friday night accident near Wister
- Poteau's Snyder signs with UAFS for cross-country
- Pocola man arrested for allegedly attempting to use accident to cover up killing woman
- Pocola, Red Oak, Whitesboro prepare for home softball regionals
- Baseball, softball playoff postponements
- Thursday baseball, softball playoff scores, schedule for Friday
- Slow-pitch playoffs: nine area teams win district titles with Heavener beating Panama in rubber match
- Cameron females injured in single-automobile accident near Webbers Falls (UPDATE WITH CORRECT DATE OF ACCIDENT)
- Talihina man loses life in early Sunday morning accident
- Garrett throws one-hitter as Pirates get 20th win, Pocola softball gets 30th win, more baseball, softball
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.