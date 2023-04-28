There might not be a better time in our nation's history than now to embrace and celebrate a holiday that not many people know exists.
National Loyalty Day is observed annually on May 1. According to the United States Code, it is a special day for the reaffirmation of loyalty to the U.S. and for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom. This holiday was introduced and celebrated for the first time in 1921 shortly after the first Red Scare and was meant to replace the international Workers' Day, promoted by the Communists and Socialist. The holiday was initially known as Americanization Day.

