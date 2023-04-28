breaking
VFW Loyalty Day to be celebrated Saturday
- By Trayce Riley
-
-
- Comments
There might not be a better time in our nation's history than now to embrace and celebrate a holiday that not many people know exists.
National Loyalty Day is observed annually on May 1. According to the United States Code, it is a special day for the reaffirmation of loyalty to the U.S. and for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom. This holiday was introduced and celebrated for the first time in 1921 shortly after the first Red Scare and was meant to replace the international Workers' Day, promoted by the Communists and Socialist. The holiday was initially known as Americanization Day.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Tucker Community Supper slated Saturday
- VFW Loyalty Day to be celebrated Saturday
- Sheriff's Department receives funds from Choctaw Nation Development Fund
- Thursday baseball, softball playoff scores, schedule for Friday
- Jerry Springer, onetime mayor whose namesake TV show unleashed chaos on weekday afternoons, has died At 79
- Pocola man arrested for allegedly attempting to use accident to cover up killing woman
- Harry Belafonte mourned by entertainment world, Biden, Obama
- Cameron females injured in single-automobile accident near Webbers Falls
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau teen,infant injured in Friday night accident near Wister
- Poteau's Snyder signs with UAFS for cross-country
- Pocola man arrested for allegedly attempting to use accident to cover up killing woman
- Pocola, Red Oak, Whitesboro prepare for home softball regionals
- Baseball, softball playoff postponements
- Slow-pitch playoffs: nine area teams win district titles with Heavener beating Panama in rubber match
- Thursday baseball, softball playoff scores, schedule for Friday
- Talihina man loses life in early Sunday morning accident
- Garrett throws one-hitter as Pirates get 20th win, Pocola softball gets 30th win, more baseball, softball
- Cameron females injured in single-automobile accident near Webbers Falls
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.