Prisons statewide were locked down after an inmate-on-inmate assault occurred Friday afternoon at North Fork Correctional Center (NFCC) in Sayre. The situation was assessed as an isolated incident involving an inmate appearing to randomly assault other inmates, all of which received lacerations and some received stab wounds. No staff were injured.
NFCC correctional officers responded and were able to stop the attacks and restrain the assaulting inmate. The six inmates attacked were transported offsite for medical care.
Two inmates were taken by ambulance and four were life-flighted to local hospitals. All inmates are expected to recover.
All other state facilities, including the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center near Hodgen, returned to normal operations Saturday morning and visitation will resume Sunday.
NFCC visitation remains cancelled and the facility on lock down until further notice.