I attended the Monroe Old Timers Day on May 1, and I’m proud to say I placed third in the cornhole competition. I had some pretty stiff heat up against me, so this was quite an accomplishment. This is a nice community event with music, food and great fellowship with a bunch of friendly folks. Events like this are what I love best about small town America.
• • •
Last week at the Capitol, I got to recognize the Leadership LeFlore County Class of 2021. This group is just outstanding. They work hard to get to know various aspects of LeFlore County and to learn different leadership skills and functions of management so they can help improve our area. I’m thankful to Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages and her staff for helping to sponsor this program and prepare our next group of community leaders.
Also last week, I had the Howe High School Lady Lions basketball team come up to the Capitol so I could recognize them for being the Class 2A state champions. This team just did an excellent job, and Coach Chris Brown is to be commended. The team had a record of 25-2. This was Howe's six state championship and the fourth under Brown. They’re also the winners of the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament seven times running. As I noted on the floor, "that ain’t no Sunday picnic."
• • •
My wife Jan and I went to watch Heavener Lady Wolves in the semifinals of the Class 5A State Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament. It was a heartbreaker in the end, but a great game to watch. Wister, Pocola, Whitesboro and Red Oak also were in the state tournament in their respective classifications.
• • •
On the legislative front, we’ve negotiated the state budget. The House, the Senate and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stiff all had different priorities for the budget, so we were at a bit of a standstill until that all ended Thursday. However, the budget is the one constitutional duty of the Legislature, so someone had to give, and it was going to have to be this past week. The House wanted to appropriate more money this year for rural broadband expansion, roads and bridges and education and do some tax reform.
• • •
Remember to listen to me on KPRV Radio each Thursday morning during the legislative session. If I can help you with anything, feel free to call my Capitol office by telephone at (405) 557-7413 or e-mail me at rick.west@okhouse.gov.
• • •
