breaking
Voter registration deadline approaches for February school board elections
Friday is the deadline to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 14 school board elections.
Those eligible to apply for voter registration are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and a minimum age of 17.5. However, voters must be age 18 in order to be eligible to cast ballots at voting precincts.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: LeFlore girls upset Pocola, making first final since 1995 to face Howe; Poteau wins consolation prize, Spiro 5th
- Voter registration deadline approaches for February school board elections
- Poteau's Lingenfelter signs with CASC for cross-country
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- Junior Lady Cats win consolation trophy at MC6 Tournament
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: Poteau, Panama squads advance for shot at plaques
- Legislative Forum Planned
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament Round 2: LeFlore girls the lone lower seed winning; Wildcats edges Pirates
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County High School Basketball Tournament
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament Round 2: LeFlore girls the lone lower seed winning; Wildcats edges Pirates
- LeFlore County HS Basketball Tournament: Heavener girls, Talihina boys win as No. 10 seeds
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament: Talihina boys, Spiro girls win
- Keota man loses life, Spiro woman injured in Tuesday night accident near Sunset Corner
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: Poteau, Panama squads advance for shot at plaques
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- LeFlore County JH Basketball Tournament: Talihina, Pocola boys make final; Howe girls, Poteau boys earn fifth
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Day 2 scores
- Whataburger coming to Poteau beginning potential business domino effect in town, county
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.