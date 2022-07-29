Today is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 23 run-off primary election and the Keota and Smithville special school bond elections LeFlore County election board secretary Sharon Steele said Tuesday.

Steele said persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and are at least 17½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

