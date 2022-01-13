LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele announced Friday is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 8 special school bond elections for Shady Point, Smithville and Spiro schools.
Steele said persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the county election board or postmarked no later than midnight Friday. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Feb. 8 election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the state election board website at www.oklaoma.gov/elections. You also may complete a form at your county election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The LeFlore County election board is located at 103 North Church Street in Poteau. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For questions, contact the election board at (918) 647-3701 or e-mail to leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.