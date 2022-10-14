breaking
Voter registration deadline for Nov. 8 election is today
The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 general election is 5 p.m. today.
Applications must be received or postmarked by the deadline in order for voters to be eligible to participate in the Nov. 8 election.
