Friday is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Jan. 10 special municipal election for the City of Poteau, LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele announced.

Steele said person who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

