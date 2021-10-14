Friday is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 9 Pocola School Bond and Town of Wister Special Election, according to LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele.
Steele said any persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least age 17½ are eligible to apply for voter registration. Voters must be 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the county election board or postmarked no later than midnight Friday. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the November election. Applicants may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline. Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some applicants may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Steele said anybody who does not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the county election board office.
The election board reminds voter applications must be approved by the county election board secretary in order to vote.
Resident voters who have moved from LeFlore County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to be eligible for elections in LeFlore County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at www.Oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the state election board website at www.Oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your county election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The LeFlore County Election Board is at 103 North Church Street in Poteau and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, call the board at (918) 647-3701 or e-mail to leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.