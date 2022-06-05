A Watson resident was injured in a Sunday morning accident in far northern McCurtain County.
According to the report filed by McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Garrett Schulze, Logan Wright, 24, of Watson was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 northbound on Buffalo Road.
Schulze's report said at approximately 5:09 a.m. Sunday, Wright's vehicle failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Joe Ford Road, approximately three miles west of Watson. The vehicle struck an embankment with the front portion of the automobile.
According to Schulze's report, Wright was transported by Air Evac to CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark., with head and trunk internal injuries.
Schulze's report said the both Wright's condition and the cause of the accident are still under investigation. Wright was wearing his seat belt, but the airbags did not deploy.
Schulze was aided at the accident scene by Air Evac, McCurtain County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police and the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department.

