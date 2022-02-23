Due to the inclement weather conditions Wednesday and today, the 2022 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show will have its start date pushed back.
According to the LeFlore County Junior Livestock Shows Facebook page past made Wednesday morning, swine will be checked in from 2-6 p.m. Friday, with their showing at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The cattle, which were to have been checked in from 4-6 this afternoon, will be checked in from 4-6 p.m. Sunday with their showing at 10 a.m. Monday.
The goats and sheep, which were to have been checked in Wednesday afternoon, will be checked in from 4-6 p.m. Monday and their showing at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The premium sale is still slated for 6 p.m. March 4, preceded by the exhibitor dinner at 5:30 p.m.

