'Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans' happening Tuesday
Heart of Hospice and The National Vietnam War Commemoration will have a "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans" beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the LeFlore County Disabled American Veterans Building, located at 6503 North Broadway Avenue, Poteau.
There will be an honorary ceremony and special pinning.
Vietnam veterans who wish to participate in person can do so.
However, if there are Vietnam veterans who wish to participate virtually from home or wherever they are located at the time, they can do so via Zoom. To register online, log on to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/welcome-home-vietnam-veterans-virtual-event-tickets-292630053367. The deadline to register online is Friday.
For additional information, call Candace Callahan at (918) 647-7008 or e-mail to candace.frizzell@lhcgroup.com, or call LeFlore County DAV Commander Wanda Ludwig at (918) 647-8961.
