OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, recently welcomed Ms. Micah Davidson to the State Capitol.
Davidson is a freshman at Howe High School and the reigning Choctaw Nation District 4 Junior Miss Princess. She came at the invitation of Historic Downtown Poteau to represent her hometown and to share with others her Native American heritage. During her visit, she met with West, Sen. Mark Allen of Spiro, Rep. Eddy Dempsey from Valliant, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and many others from across Oklahoma attending Mainstreet Day at the Capitol.
Mary Parham, HDP executive director, also met with West during the day, joining other Mainstreet organizations.
Parham shared information about Poteau and its Mainstreet district and all the new things coming to Poteau in 2022, including two new breweries and a new sports bar — all on Dewey Avenue.