Choctaw Nation Economic Development Senior Manager Kreg Haney speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Jan. 4 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
It might not look like it from the plain ol' common Joe's perspective, but Choctaw Nation Economic Development Senior Manager Kreg Haney painted a different story when he talked to the Poteau Rotary Club at the local civic organization's weekly meeting Jan. 4 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
"When Whataburger — KMAC Enterprises — first came to the area, they said they were really interested in putting a Whataburger here (in Poteau), but Whataburger told us no because the franchisee has to talk to the corporation and it has to be approved based upon the area in which they're wanting to put it in," Haney said. "That means their traffic count. That's where (Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer) Karen Wages and Scotty White called me up saying 'We're needing some help. How can we prove (traffic count) to them. So, I spent some time and put some really good numbers together. We looked at the retail sales in this area based on our population based upon the population of the state and the retail sales in a certain sector at the state level. What that tells us is where we're lacking or doing better at. In most areas, we're lacking due to our location to Fort Smith (Ark.) and other out-of-state areas. We have a lot of leakage. We figured we have an estimated $15 million that our county loses — we all go eating in Fort Smith, and that's just eating and not groceries and buying stuff. Once we showed them that number, the conversation (to bring Whataburger to Poteau) started back up again. That's one of the reasons why Whataburger is here today."

