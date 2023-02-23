A second-degree murder charge as well as a personal injury accident while driving under the influence that caused bodily injury against Wilburton's David Holloway were filed Feb. 17 in Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma District Court for the fatal accident Feb. 16 near Wilburton that claimed the life Wister's Donny Shadwick and caused major injuries to Talihina's Jordan Booth and Wilburton's Jayce Ferguson and Janie Nowlin.
Holloway is facing anywhere from a year to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

