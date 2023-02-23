breaking
Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- By David Seeley
-
- Updated
- Comments
A second-degree murder charge as well as a personal injury accident while driving under the influence that caused bodily injury against Wilburton's David Holloway were filed Feb. 17 in Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma District Court for the fatal accident Feb. 16 near Wilburton that claimed the life Wister's Donny Shadwick and caused major injuries to Talihina's Jordan Booth and Wilburton's Jayce Ferguson and Janie Nowlin.
Holloway is facing anywhere from a year to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens
- Spring brings Vike Hike, Cavanal Killer
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
- Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- Basketball playoff schedule with Howe hosting regional Round 1, LeFlore and others going to area playoffs
- Poteau woman dies after skydiving incident in Sallisaw
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister man loses life in accident near Wilburton
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Poteau woman dies after skydiving incident in Sallisaw
- Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- Basketball playoffs: Pocola, Panama sweep home district titles, LeFlore girls upend Stuart among RCS winners
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Cameron man injured in Wednesday morning accident
- Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters in Monday night's meeting
- Talihina female, infant injured in Friday night single-automobile accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.