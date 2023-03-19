PANAMA — Sherri Williams is the new Panama Post Office postmaster.
Williams started her postal career as a rural carrier in Cameron in 1998. After a year of service, she took assignments in Poteau, Heveaner and Wister. During that time, she also served as a rural carrier facilitator and driver safety instructor. She joined the management ranks in 2016, and served as supervisor, customer services, in McAlester, Poteau and Pryor before being selected for the postmaster position in Panama.
