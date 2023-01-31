The winter warm storming remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for LeFlore and Pushmataha counties.
Additional sleet accumulations of less than a half inch and ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch are expected.
Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel impacts are possible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.
For the latest road conditions, call (844) 465-4997 or visit www.okroads.org.
