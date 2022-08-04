breaking
Wister Board of Trustees approve not terminating police chief
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
After a 26-minute executive session at Thursday night's special meeting of the Town of Wister Board of Trustees at Wister Municipal Building, the board unanimously approved to not terminate Wister Police Department Chief Brandon Cooper.
At the board's special July 15 meeting, the Wister Trustees unanimously approved to terminate both Cooper and Wister Police Department Sgt. Shawn Booth.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Wister Board of Trustees approve not terminating police chief
- Review: Life through a witch’s eyes in ‘You Won’t Be Alone’
- New LeFlore County Detention Center administrator wants to hit the ground running
- Downtown Trade Days
- Last Week to Request Absentee Ballots for August 23, 2022, Election
- Oklahoma Tax Free Weekend August 5th-7th
- Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
- Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team helping locals recover from microburst storm damage; training session for new individuals wishing to join team set Aug. 27 at Southside Baptist Church
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau Mayor pleased with things going on in Poteau; Whataburger is indeed coming to town
- City Council accepts Poteau P.D. Chief's resignation; Hooper sworn in as new chief of police
- Wister police chief, officer get terminations rescinded
- Grogan to coach Red Oak baseball
- Red Oak grad Patten transfers to Oral Roberts
- Poteau City Council to deal with personnel matters in Monday night's meeting
- Antlers' Woman Arrested for Threat by Printed Material
- Wister Trustees terminate police chief, officer Friday night
- Good Times Community Theater Group presenting 'Godspell'Thursday, Friday nights, Sunday afternoon
- New LeFlore County Detention Center administrator wants to hit the ground running
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.